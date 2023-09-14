LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
Tigerillustrated.com's third major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with recruiting intel. And always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.
Some highlights from today's Insider, our second of the day, include ...
-- The latest on McDonough (Ga.) offensive lineman Favour Edwin.
-- Whether we see Clemson's coaching staff signing off on a quarterback prospect in the coming months.
-- What are the chances Clemson's staff kicks the tires on a few Michigan State commits?
-- A detailed explanation as to why Clemson was not a factor in the recruitment of Florence four-star QB prospect and current South Carolina freshman LaNorris Sellers.
-- And we deliver more intel on NIL, the NCAA Transfer Portal and of course Clemson's place here, based on what we are hearing.
LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)
JUST RELEASED: The new Clemson Nike Zoom Pegasus 40 Running Shoes now in stock at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!