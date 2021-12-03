 TigerIllustrated - LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-03 06:44:40 -0600') }} football Edit

LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER

Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

The early signing period is drawing closer and most of Clemson's assistant football coaches remain out of the office and on the road visiting with prospects, both for the current recruiting cycle and future cycles.

In our third major insider of the week, Tigerillustrated.com has the latest on numerous top-rated Clemson targets.

This remains one of our most popular features and a must-read for serious Clemson football recruiting junkies.

LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER

-----------------------------------------------------------

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, has a super, limited-time subscription offer.

Get unlimited access to Tigerillustrated.com and all of its content for an entire year at just $1.67 a month!!!

PROMO CODE: RIVALS2021

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}