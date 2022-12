Clemson's coaches have some decisions to make in the coming weeks and months, from recruiting takes to dipping their hands in the NCAA Transfer Portal. There is also now greater urgency with the NIL piece.

Tigerillustrated.com has additional details on all of it, along with the latest on numerous Clemson targets.

This is our third major insider of the week and as always, it's a must-read for Clemson fans!

LATE-WEEK RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)