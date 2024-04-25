Tigerillustrated.com's second major Insider of the week is here! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for hardcore Clemson football fans.

Highlights from this Insider include ...

-- We offer more insight into the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. of Charlotte, N.C.

-- More info on the Tigers' offensive line offer board.

-- More insight into the additions of assistant football coaches Matt Luke and Chris Rumph.

-- We have additional details on Adam Kissayi's departure from Clemson.

-- Behind the portal strategy of Clemson's basketball staff, per our latest intel.

LATE-WEEK TEAM & RECRUITING INSIDER (For subscribers-only)

******************

Not yet a Tigerillustrated.com subscriber? Take advantage of this special, 25th anniversary promotion.

For a limited time, Tigerillustrated.com is offering three FREE months of unlimited access HERE!

Promo Code: TI25