TigerIllustrated - Lawrence out for Notre Dame

CLEMSON -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will miss next Saturday's game versus No. 4-ranked Notre Dame, head football coach Dabo Swinney announced Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence missed Saturday versus Boston College after contracting Covid-19 earlier in the week. Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said he found out about Lawrence getting the virus at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, hours before the Tigers' held their final game-week practice for the Eagles.

Said Dabo Swinney on Saturday: "You got the 10 days, but then you have the cardiac part. He (Lawrence) won't be able to get through that in time to play next week."

Naturally, five-star true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will receive his second consecutive start next week in South Bend. Uiagalelei finished 30-for-41 passing for 342 yards versus the Eagles in the Tigers' 34-28 win.

