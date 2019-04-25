Tigerillustrated.com

Lawrence taken 17th by New York Giants
Three-fourths of Clemson's 2018 defensive line went in round one of the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday night, as expected.
Former Tiger defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was the third player to have his name called, as the Wake Forest (N.C.) native was taken 17th overall by the New York Giants. Lawrence was the Giants' second player taken in the first round, joining former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.
Lawrence's selection was significant, as it gave Clemson three first-round draft picks in the same draft for the first time in program history.
Earlier in the evening former Tigers (DE) Clelin Ferrell and (DT) Christian Wilkins came off the board in the first round with Ferrell taken fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders and Wilkins selected 13th overall by the Miami Dolphins.
Lawrence is one of the more highly recruited players in the Dabo Swinney era and had no trouble living up to his lofty billing, earning All-America honors in each of this three years at Clemson.
Lawrence, who was part of two National Championship teams with the Tigers, started 36 games, finishing his collegiate career with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.
Rivals.com rated Lawrence five stars out of high school, second nationally overall regardless of position in the winter of 2016.
