Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Three-fourths of Clemson's 2018 defensive line went in round one of the 2019 NFL Draft Thursday night, as expected.

Former Tiger defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was the third player to have his name called, as the Wake Forest (N.C.) native was taken 17th overall by the New York Giants. Lawrence was the Giants' second player taken in the first round, joining former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

Lawrence's selection was significant, as it gave Clemson three first-round draft picks in the same draft for the first time in program history.