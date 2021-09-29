**** ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: You can now read the premium message boards at Gamecockcentral.com, Warchant.com, UGASports.com and other sites in the Rivals.com network. Click HERE to get access to their premium message boards!

****************************************

CLEMSON | When Georgia was salting away the final seconds of its opening win over Clemson, Kirk Herbstreit offered a pointed critique of the Tigers' offensive line as the area that simply had to get better if this program was going to continue living near the top of college football's mountain.

A few weeks later, it was Oklahoma's turn.

You remember Oklahoma, right? The same Oklahoma directed by the offensive whiz kid Lincoln Riley? The same offense that some Clemson fans, not too long ago, wanted their offense to start resembling?

Turns out the Sooners offense looks pretty ordinary if the guys up front aren't moving people off the ball.

A primetime, national television audience witnessed a shocking sight Saturday in Norman: Oklahoma scoring just seven first-half points against West Virginia, rushing for 57 yards over the entire game and finding itself extremely fortunate to squeeze out a 16-13 win thanks in large part to a botched snap by the Mountaineers late in the game.