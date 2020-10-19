 Clemson Tigers Clemson football
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-19 14:34:26 -0500') }} football Edit

League of their own

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- In late March, Dabo Swinney was laughing about the new normal that came with trying to coach a team amid a lockdown.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Of course, the laughter came from something Robbie Caldwell had said.

Apparently Caldwell discovered the, er, joys of being able to participate in a Zoom coaches' meeting while not fully clothed.

"He said he always wanted to come to a staff meeting naked," Swinney said.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}