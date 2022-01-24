It's always a bit surprising when you're reminded that Clemson's famed 2016 national champion had pedestrian rushing numbers.

That team averaged 169 yards a game, and its yards per carry (4.31) rank as Clemson's lowest over the past six seasons.

So yeah, in this era of stupendous quarterback play it's possible to win it all without a punishing running game. That idea even played out last night at the next level when Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on a show for the ages.

That said, at this moment in Clemson football time it's hard to imagine a powerful, dependable running game not being a key facet of the Tigers' planned return to the elite class of the college game.