Learning process

CLEMSON -- They were teammates for three seasons, including the most momentous season in Clemson football history when one October day Tommy Bowden was out and Dabo Swinney was in.

Not a lot of selling was required to land Tyler Grisham, who had a years-long relationship with Swinney dating to Swinney's days at Alabama.

The salesmanship of a lifetime was required for Swinney to land C.J. Spiller when people on his own staff told him he was crazy for even considering the idea.

Spiller and Grisham were there for the beginning of the Swinney era as players.

Now they're here as position coaches for the start of Dabo 2.0 as a significantly reconstituted staff tries to usher the Tigers back to the championship level.