Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 15:05:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Legit superstar

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When you win a national championship decisively instead of losing a CFP semifinal decisively, it dictates perceptions in so many obvious ways.

It also dictates perceptions in subtle but profound ways.

For instance: Imagine if, this time a year ago, you heard Travis Etienne saying the following after he returned from spring break:

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}