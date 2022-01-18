In Sunday's broadcast of San Francisco's playoff victory over Dallas, Jim Nantz was struck by an insight shared the previous day by 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Conventionally, a physical running game is built on the guys inside (as in, the offensive line). But Shanahan was telling Nantz and color analyst Tony Romo that the foundation for his team was on the outside.

"He said it starts with the physicality of your wide receivers," Nantz said. "I've never heard anybody say something like that. He feels like that can really dictate the personality of your team."

It was hard not to find that instructive here in Clemson's neck of the woods as the Tigers' offensive braintrust works this offseason to make sure something like 2021 never happens again.

So much of the analysis of what went wrong last season centers on the quarterback position, and justifiably so.

But it's not as though the guys on the outside provided a lot of help.