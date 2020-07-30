OK, the obvious disclaimers here about "subject to change" and "fluid situation" and all that.

That out of the way, there was something powerfully therapeutic in seeing a real-life plan and a real-life schedule for the ACC on Wednesday.

For those of us whose lives and livelihoods revolve around the sport of football, the past few months have not been fun. When the virus whipped through Clemson's football team soon after the Tigers returned to voluntary workouts in June, even the most optimistic among us had to wonder if the 2020 season was really going to happen.