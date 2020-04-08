LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 2
Tigerillustrated.com is offering a FREE TRIAL membership and unlimited access to our content until June 1.
This special promo offer is valid through April 30.
Sign up HERE to take advantage of this limited-time offer and get access immediately!
PROMO CODE: Dabo2020
For registered users not currently subscribed, sign up HERE to get the FREE TRIAL membership.
Dabo Swinney's extraordinary ability to lift a football program is known to everyone who even casually follows the sport.
But what about his gift, equally extraordinary, of lifting the spirits of those who are going through periods of struggle?
These to-date unpublicized gestures -- random acts of Dabo, if you will -- are very much worthy of being documented in a more official, complete form.
So Tigerillustrated.com reached out to a number of people who have shared their own behind-the-scenes stories with us.
ALSO SEE: LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 1
Here is Part 2.
It was the annual Clemson Day at the Statehouse in March of 2016, and Jason Eargle was supposed to be there with his father.
Jesse Eargle (Clemson class of 1972) had retired after serving for more than two decades in the Clemson Extension service. He was now the chair of the State Extension Advancement Council (SEAC), and his son Jason (Clemson class of 2001) had just come aboard as a council member.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Father was going to make the short drive to Columbia from his home in Orangeburg. Son was going to travel there from Charleston, where he was in grad school pursuing his MBA. They were going to visit with lawmakers and advocate for Clemson and new ideas for improving economic development through agriculture.
Jesse called his son and told him he wasn't going to be able to make it. He was dealing with pain that he thought might be kidney stones, and he was going to get it checked out.
Jason would have to go it alone.
"I knew some of the folks at the Statehouse from being around events my dad brought me to when I was a kid," Jason said. "They were all asking about him. I told them he had kidney stones."
That's what Jason went to bed that night thinking.
The news came the next day: Jesse was diagnosed with Stage 4 bile duct cancer. A large tumor had been discovered, and the prognosis was grim; in most cases of bile duct cancer, by the time symptoms are discovered it's too late.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news