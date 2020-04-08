For registered users not currently subscribed, sign up HERE to get the FREE TRIAL membership.

Dabo Swinney's extraordinary ability to lift a football program is known to everyone who even casually follows the sport.

But what about his gift, equally extraordinary, of lifting the spirits of those who are going through periods of struggle?

These to-date unpublicized gestures -- random acts of Dabo, if you will -- are very much worthy of being documented in a more official, complete form.

So Tigerillustrated.com reached out to a number of people who have shared their own behind-the-scenes stories with us.

ALSO SEE: LETTERS FROM DABO - Part 1

Here is Part 2.

It was the annual Clemson Day at the Statehouse in March of 2016, and Jason Eargle was supposed to be there with his father.

Jesse Eargle (Clemson class of 1972) had retired after serving for more than two decades in the Clemson Extension service. He was now the chair of the State Extension Advancement Council (SEAC), and his son Jason (Clemson class of 2001) had just come aboard as a council member.

Father was going to make the short drive to Columbia from his home in Orangeburg. Son was going to travel there from Charleston, where he was in grad school pursuing his MBA. They were going to visit with lawmakers and advocate for Clemson and new ideas for improving economic development through agriculture.

Jesse called his son and told him he wasn't going to be able to make it. He was dealing with pain that he thought might be kidney stones, and he was going to get it checked out.