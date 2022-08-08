LEWIS COMMITS TO CLEMSON

Sign up HERE for your $1.67 a month offer!

Lewis (5-11, 180) picked Clemson over UNC, Pittsburgh and Arkansas among others. All told, Lewis claimed over two dozen offers.

Stockbridge (Ga.)'s Shelton Lewis announced his commitment Monday morning to the Tigers. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com .

Clemson has landed its desired third cornerback for this recruiting class.

In our Monday Insider two weeks ago, we cited sources in expecting the Tigers to make quick work of this recruitment, and they did.

Lewis collected his offer at the All-In Cookout, as anticipated, and wasted no time in securing his spot in the Tigers' class.

In June, Lewis opened the month by committing to Pittsburgh after his official visit to the campus the first weekend.

He then made official visits to Arkansas and UNC, though, after which he promptly withdrew his pledge to the Panthers.

UNC had seized the lead, and expectation held that Lewis would pledge to the Tar Heels in August.

But Clemson quietly sneaking into the picture preempted that.

We introduced Lewis as a prospect to keep a close eye on in our June 27 Insider and increasingly teased the Tigers' involvement thereafter -- culminating in our report of his Cookout attendance.