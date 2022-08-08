LEWIS COMMITS TO CLEMSON
Clemson has landed its desired third cornerback for this recruiting class.
Stockbridge (Ga.)'s Shelton Lewis announced his commitment Monday morning to the Tigers. He had been a projection to Clemson by Tigerillustrated.com.
Lewis (5-11, 180) picked Clemson over UNC, Pittsburgh and Arkansas among others. All told, Lewis claimed over two dozen offers.
In our Monday Insider two weeks ago, we cited sources in expecting the Tigers to make quick work of this recruitment, and they did.
Lewis collected his offer at the All-In Cookout, as anticipated, and wasted no time in securing his spot in the Tigers' class.
In June, Lewis opened the month by committing to Pittsburgh after his official visit to the campus the first weekend.
He then made official visits to Arkansas and UNC, though, after which he promptly withdrew his pledge to the Panthers.
UNC had seized the lead, and expectation held that Lewis would pledge to the Tar Heels in August.
But Clemson quietly sneaking into the picture preempted that.
We introduced Lewis as a prospect to keep a close eye on in our June 27 Insider and increasingly teased the Tigers' involvement thereafter -- culminating in our report of his Cookout attendance.
Clemson had long been the offer Lewis coveted.
Lewis becomes the 19th member of Clemson's recruiting class, joining Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star DB Robert Billings, Alabaster (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Peter Woods, Odessa (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Harris Sewell, Austin (Texas) four-star offensive lineman Ian Reed, McDonough (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Zechariah Owens, Rome (Ga.) four-star defensive tackle Stephiylan Green, College Park (Ga.) four-star defensive end A.J. Hoffler, Alpharetta (Ga.) four-star linebacker Dee Crayton, Warner Robins (Ga.) four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, Atlanta (Ga.) St. Christopher four-star corner Branden Strozier, Warminster (Pa.) tight end Markus Dixon, Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star safety Kylen Webb, Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake four-star corner Avieon Terrell, Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson, Rockwall (Texas) four-star receiver Noble Johnson, Washington (D.C.) St. John's College four-star end David Ojiegbe and Naples (Fla.) tight end Olsen Henry.
All three of Clemson's cornerbacks this class hail from the state of Georgia.
With Lewis' commitment, Clemson's recruiting class moves back to No. 5 nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting class rankings.
