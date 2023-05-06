The College Football Playoffs were in the news this past week as the format for the expanded 12-team playoff -- starting with the 2024 season -- was unveiled.

The top four conference champions getting first-round byes was an interesting twist, and one that could theoretically favor Clemson simply because it precludes the SEC from getting a semi-automatic second bye spot.

Clemson has to get to that point, naturally. But one is inclined to think that Florida State's apparent resuscitation will inject a bit more credibility into the league, albeit at the expense of making the Tigers' path tougher.

That said, the fact that the four first-round games between teams Nos. 5-12 will be home games on the campus of the higher seeds is actually the more appealing addition from the fan perspective.