No. 3 Clemson takes series opener in 11-1 win over Stanford

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and won their seventh game in a row, improved to 32-5 overall and 10-3 in the ACC. The Cardinal dropped to 18-13 overall and 5-11 in ACC play. The game lasted seven innings due to the 10-run rule.

CLEMSON -- No. 3 Clemson scored in five of its six innings at the plate and Aidan Knaak pitched 6.0 strong innings in an 11-1 victory over Stanford at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers scored two runs in the first inning, including the first on Collin Priest’s run-scoring single, then they plated a run in the second inning on Dominic Listi’s groundout.

In the third inning, Jacob Jarrell belted a two-run homer, his eighth of the year, to give Clemson a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinal dented the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning on Tatum Marsh’s solo homer.

Clemson responded in the bottom of the fourth inning with a run on a two-out wild pitch.

In the sixth inning, the Tigers added five runs on Cam Cannarella’s run-scoring double, Jarren Purify’s run-scoring single, Priest’s run-scoring double and Josh Paino’s bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

Cannarella, Andrew Ciufo and Priest each had two hits.

Clemson outhit Stanford 9-2.

Knaak (6-0) earned the win by allowing just two hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Hudson Lee added an inning in relief for the Tigers, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.

Cardinal starter Joey Volchko (2-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered six hits, seven runs (six earned) and five walks with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.