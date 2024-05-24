BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The introduction of NIL and the transfer portal has basically turned the postseason upside-down for most coaches.

Fast-forward to this week, and Brad Brownell finally got a chance to exhale.

That means yesterday, May 23rd, was really the first day that offered Brownell and his staff an opportunity to fully disengage and fully reflect on the spectacular achievement that unfolded this past season.

Yes, almost a full eight weeks after the Tigers left the Elite Eight floor in Los Angeles following a loss to Alabama is when Brownell is finally able to take a deep breath.

That doesn't seem fair, but Brownell is well compensated for the hassle. And he's probably not far from being even more fully enriched, as he and AD Graham Neff are well into negotiations for a contract extension.

