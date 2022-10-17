CLEMSON -- Last year against Florida State, Barrett Carter grabbed a fumble at the 3-yard line and leaped into the end zone for the closing flourish. The ball was there because the Seminoles' last-gasp lateral festival was going backwards. The touchdown made the final score of 30-20 look much more convincing than the play on the field. Just as Saturday's final score of 34-28 made the score look much closer than the play on the field. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Aside from some anxious moments early and late, there was never any doubt as to which team was better two days ago. And there is no doubt about how far this team has come since last year when they were reeling and playing more like a four-win team than one that would scratch and claw its way to 10 victories.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is shown here Saturday night entering Doak Campbell Stadium. Swinney tied legendary Oklahoma head coach Barry Switzer on the all-time wins list (157) following his team's 34-28 victory over Florida State. (USA Today Sports)

A part of the fan base -- certainly not all, and probably not even a majority -- has been on a bit of a yo-yo lately. They're edgy. They're angsty. They're quick to panic and see the worst in a group of coaches that has done almost nothing to earn such cynicism. Maybe this is less a function of Clemson specifically and more an encapsulation of how we passionately follow sports in 2022. But this web site is devoted to chronicling Clemson, so let us count the ways that the passion has overflowed into condemnation that has proved to be almost laughably premature:

After Week 1, there was no way the coaches knew what they were doing if they continued to believe DJ Uiagalelei was the best option at quarterback. After Week 2, there was no way the defense was ever going to stop a screen pass again after Furman feasted via that route. After Weeks 3 and 4 the verdict was in Dabo Swinney's decision to promote Wes Goodwin after Brent Venables' departure: Horrible move, and yet another instance of the head coach sacrificing the good of the program for his desire to promote his buddies. After the trip to Boston College there was more angst about the offense after too many three-and-outs. And now after the Tigers let their guard down for a few minutes at Florida State we're being asked if we have the guts to grill the staff about the complacency that infected the team once it was up 20 points. Here we are in mid-October, and it feels like there's been just one week of unadulterated, unanimous celebration of this team. That came after the Tigers flexed against N.C. State in that joyous night-game spectacle at Death Valley. That feels like ... not enough joy and celebration. Again: In no way, shape or form are we suggesting that this pinball machine of cynicism is representative of the majority of fans. And maybe we're reaching a bit in considering this undercurrent big enough to even write about. But it's enough to warrant some perspective. And perspective should be easy to come by after the jarring decline last season.

Dabo Swinney as Clemson's head coach YEAR RECORD BOWL NATIONAL RANKING 2008 4-3 Gator NR 2009 9-5 Music City #24 2010 6-7 Car Care NR 2011 10-4 Orange #22 2012 11-2 Chick-fil-A #9 2013 11-2 Orange #7 2014 10-3 Russell Athletic #15 2015 14-1 Orange/CFP NC #2 2016 14-1 Fiesta/CFP NC #1 2017 12-2 Sugar/CFP #4 2018 15-0 Cotton/CFP NC #1 2019 14-1 Fiesta/CFP NC #2 2020 10-2 Sugar #3 2021 10-3 Cheez-It #14 2022 7-0 TBD #5