During last week's signing-day festivities, Don Munson was interviewing Tyler Grisham and brought up the receivers' injury woes in 2021.

Grisham made sure to point out that this wasn't just a one-year thing, that the Tigers' wideouts were hammered with injuries in 2020 as well.

Indeed, the past two seasons have not been kind to the health of Grisham's receiving room.

And as Grisham gets started on preparations for the 2022 season, he sounds a lot like he did last summer when outlining what he hoped to see from his group in 2021.

"This offseason is going to be big for the guys to work hard, to develop their bodies, get in the training room," Grisham said.