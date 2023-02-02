Future Hall Of Fame head coach Dabo Swinney (161 wins) is set to surpass Frank Howard (165) on Clemson's all-time wins list in 2023. (Getty)

Months earlier, before Tajh Boyd and Chad Morris' offense really took off, boos cascaded from the home fans as the Tigers entered halftime down 16-13 to Troy in the opening game. And a month after the wee-hours celebration of the ACC title, Clemson would watch West Virginia hang 70 on the Orange Bowl scoreboard to make fans uncomfortable again. That was followed by Swinney, a couple weeks later, making sure that all the trophies (ACC title, division title, etc.) were on display at his next press conference when he went off on fans who frequented the "devil's playground" of message boards and social media, the keyboard tough guys who disparaged the negatives that accompanied the overwhelming wave of positive in just his third season. Swinney is nothing if not calculating, and he chose yesterday to deliver another sermon that we'll probably remember a decade from now. In some respects the timing made sense, because this was the same slideshow and largely the same circle-the-wagons message that he delivers privately to recruits and their families -- basically a forceful counter to all the narratives out there from media and the overall college football populace who are perpetuating the idea that Swinney has lost his fastball, that he's a casual old relic being passed by in the age of NIL and the transfer portal. Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com In Swinney's mind, it made sense to repackage this presentation as a reminder to the fans of how good they've had it. As a reminder to maybe think twice before they moan and groan about winning "only" 11 games in 2022, or 10 in 2021. And it didn't come across as a friendly reminder, either. More like a line in the sand, on a day that's normally solely about celebrating another great recruiting class. A few hours after his lengthy sermon in the morning, he was asked at his press conference if his intent earlier was to remind a large portion of his fan base what has been accomplished under his watch. His answer was basically: "Damn right." The nature of most discourse today is to identify a winner and a loser with every controversy or sensation. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! And naturally that reflex has been apparent in the reaction to yesterday. One camp is "Go Dabo! Yay for him for calling out the negative, spoiled fans who want to fire a coach at the first sign of adversity!" The other is: "Wait, there's something wrong with me for expressing disappointment over an offense that has stunk it up the last two seasons, and for saying he needed to make a coordinator change that ... he just made?"

Most of the criticisms leveled against Clemson's offense in 2022 were directed at quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter. Both are no longer with the program. (USA Today Sports)

The premise of this writing is not to declare a winner, but to perhaps illuminate the best arguments for both sides. From this corner, it brings some discomfort when a coach specifically goes after the majority of a fan base. A decade ago he specified that he was referring to a decided minority -- a lunatic, quacking fringe that he said represented just 5 percent of the overall constituency. Our off topics forum Yesterday he confirmed that "a large part" has rankled him. And this is where we wince a little in viewing it from a bit of a distance. Because in our minds, at least, the majority of Clemson fans have earned some immunity from that broad brush. More than enough, we'd say. In numbers and in spirit, they have been remarkable not just during the boom times. They packed the place for home games in 2021 even after the COVID season left us wondering how many would ever come back. And they packed the place this past season even after the offense stunk it up the previous season. The visual and sensory experience of game day at Death Valley suggests that the vast majority of fans had faith in Swinney's unconventional hires to replace Brent Venables and Tony Elliott. Even after South Carolina, after the offense with DJ Uiagalelei provided zero reason for faith in favorable results in the ACC championship, the fans still faithfully made the trip to Charlotte and packed one side of Bank of America Stadium. And the large number of fans who made the trip to Miami for the Orange Bowl would suggest that most of the Clemson populace doesn't just pitch a fit and bail after every season that doesn't end in the playoff. We'd add that such in-person loyalty is a lot more expensive than it used to be. For at least a decade, as the new oceans of TV revenues have been discovered by power conferences and major players, we've been asking when something substantial might be done for the fans. Because in a lot of cases, the rise in the cost of being there in person is not at all proportional to the trajectory of paychecks as just about everyone else involved (coaches, facilities, administrators, now even players themselves) becomes more enriched. The more empty seats you see elsewhere, the more you hear about the slow drain of fans attending games across college football, the more you appreciate the consistent spectacle that is game day at Clemson. The total package -- the history, the product, the presentation, the family-friendly environment -- is the envy of just about everyone else out there. It is an oasis. That is awesome, and it doesn't just magically happen. Swinney is totally justified in reminding everyone of the accomplishments to date. It is laughable to suggest we're not sitting here smack-dab in the golden era of Clemson football, and given that he's the architect of it all it does seem wacky when you hear folks here and there say they have better ideas for how he should run his program.

Despite the program's first back-to-back seasons with at least three losses since 2011, Clemson still ranked 14th nationally in home football attendance in 2022. (AP)