 TigerIllustrated - Line work ahead
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-07 14:58:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Line work ahead

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- The chief concern about the offensive line entering the season, as stated by Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott, was not the starting five.

It was the guys behind them, an exceptionally young and inexperienced group.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Any questions from the media about the starting group, which lost four members from 2019, were essentially dismissed -- not in a defensive way as much as a matter-of-fact way.

Clemson's offensive front was again overwhelmed last weekend in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Clemson's offensive front was again overwhelmed last weekend in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (Getty)

Now, after some glaring blocking issues materialized for the final and fatal time inside the Superdome, some fans are saying they told everyone so.

And that's perfectly reasonable. They feared the offensive line would not hold up well come playoff time, and that's what happened.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}