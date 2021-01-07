TigerIllustrated - Line work ahead

Line work ahead
CLEMSON -- The chief concern about the offensive line entering the season, as stated by Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott, was not the starting five.
It was the guys behind them, an exceptionally young and inexperienced group.
Any questions from the media about the starting group, which lost four members from 2019, were essentially dismissed -- not in a defensive way as much as a matter-of-fact way.
Now, after some glaring blocking issues materialized for the final and fatal time inside the Superdome, some fans are saying they told everyone so.
And that's perfectly reasonable. They feared the offensive line would not hold up well come playoff time, and that's what happened.
