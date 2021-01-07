TigerIllustrated - Line work ahead

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

CLEMSON -- The chief concern about the offensive line entering the season, as stated by Dabo Swinney and Tony Elliott, was not the starting five.

It was the guys behind them, an exceptionally young and inexperienced group.

Any questions from the media about the starting group, which lost four members from 2019, were essentially dismissed -- not in a defensive way as much as a matter-of-fact way.