Listen to the full exchange between Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and a fan (Tyler) from Spartanburg, S.C. Monday evening during Swinney's weekly call-in show - Tiger Calls.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Swinney's epic rant went viral shortly after the exchange.

Below is audio of the full exchange posted by Tigerillustrated.com subscriber 'tboonpickens.'