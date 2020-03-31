CLEMSON | Over the past year, more voices across the country have begun to chafe at Dabo Swinney's use of the "Little ol' Clemson" thing.

As in: Come on, dude. Let's not pretend your program is not an absolute monster. Because it is.

While it's true that Clemson's existence in the top category of winning is driven by Clemson's existence in the top category of spending on the best coaches and overall infrastructure, it's also true that other measures bring wonder about how remarkable this phenomenon has been.

One of those measures is the NFL Draft. Clemson's numbers in recent years have been exceptional by Clemson standards, but not so much compared to two other college football giants.

In the College Football Playoff era, which has spanned six seasons and five drafts, Alabama has totaled 46 total draft picks and 13 in the first round.