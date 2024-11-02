LIVE: In-game Updates, Analysis & Discussion: Louisville @ #11 Clemson

in other news
Late-week Clemson Football Nuggets
For more than a decade Tigerillustrated.com has used Thursday afternoons during the season to deliver additional team...
Thursday P.M. Insider
Tiger Illustrated's third major Insider of the week is out! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read.
Thursday Insider
Our Wednesday update on Rivals100 QB Carter Smith who decommitted from Michigan on Wednesday. And ...
Midweek Clemson Football Insider
Tiger Illustrated's second major Insider of the week is out. Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read for ...
Credibility and faith
It's been exactly seven months since Clemson's basketball program lifted itself up, up and away to heights seldom...
in other news
Late-week Clemson Football Nuggets
For more than a decade Tigerillustrated.com has used Thursday afternoons during the season to deliver additional team...
Thursday P.M. Insider
Tiger Illustrated's third major Insider of the week is out! Always loaded with intel. Always a must-read.
Thursday Insider
Our Wednesday update on Rivals100 QB Carter Smith who decommitted from Michigan on Wednesday. And ...
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
Join the Tigerillustrated.com staff and subscribers tonight on our members-only forum for LIVE, in-game, updates, analysis and a TON of discussion as Louisville and No. 11 Clemson do battle in Death Valley.
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is THE destination for serious discussion on Clemson football, especially on game days.
Our season record to date for in-game thread views was set on August 31 (76,000 views) for the Clemson - UGA game. Our all-time site record for in-game thread views was the 2023 season opener (94,000 views) for the Clemson - Duke game.
LOUISVILLE @ CLEMSON IN-GAME DISCUSSION (subscribers-only)
****************************
SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!