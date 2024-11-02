FOUR-STAR YOUNG TO CLEMSON

in other news
Clemson went this distance with its opening safety target, and it crossed the finish line in first place.
Monroe (N.C.) four-star Jordan Young announced his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.
Young (6-0, 180), ranked No. 205 nationally by Rivals.com, picked Clemson over N.C. State and Michigan.
Alabama was also a stated finalist, while he additionally held offers from Florida State, South Carolina, LSU, UNC, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State and Notre Dame among others.
Clemson gave Young its first safety offer for this cycle upon his participation at the 2023 Dabo Swinney Camp.
The Tigers were considered the frontrunner for the first half of this calendar year.
N.C. State then gathered steam with its official visit in June, first selling him on playing receiver and then framing him as its potential version of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter.
Clemson felt it was still in the fight, though. And after Young went to N.C. State's first two games, he traveled to witness the Tigers obliterate the Wolfpack.
He then made one more trip to each school for a game before taking in Michigan's victory against Michigan State last weekend.
Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn stayed the course, and Young saw opportunity to reach the field relatively quickly as the Tigers' defensive backups quickly surrendered points in several outings this season.
Young bumps Clemson back to 14 commitments, nine of which carry a four-star billing by Rivals.com.
Tigerillustrated.com will have much more on Young's recruitment and decision in our Monday Insider.
CLEMSON'S 2025 VERBAL COMMITMENTS
1. (RB) Gideon Davidson (5-11, 185) Lynchburg, Va.
2. (OL) Easton Ware (6-5, 285) Lynchburg, Va.
3. (TE) Logan Brooking (6-4, 235) Savannah, Ga.
4. (WR) JuJu Preston (6-0, 175) Woodbridge, Va.
5. (DL) Amare Adams (6-4, 285) Florence, S.C.
6. (ATH) Marquise Henderson (5-10, 170) Honea Path, S.C.
7. (DL) Ari Watford (6-5, 235) Norfolk, Va.
8. (OL) Braydon Jacobs (6-7, 320) Buford, Ga.
9. (DB) Tae Harris (6-0, 200) Cedertown, Ga.
10. (OL) Rowan Byrne (6-6, 305) New Rochelle, N.Y.
11. (LB) Logan Anderson (6-2, 223) Fyffe, Ala.
12. (DL) Makhi Williams-Lee (6-2, 280) Atlanta, Ga.
13. (OL) Gavin Blanchard (6-3, 300) Wesley Chapel, Fla.
14. (DB) Jordan Young (6-0, 180) Monroe, N.C.
