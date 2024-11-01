BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our sixth update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we've got some important, last-minute, team-related details to share with subscribers ahead of Louisville and No. 11 Clemson doing battle Saturday night in Death Valley.

PICTURED on the front page: Veteran defensive tackle and Greensboro (N.C.) native Payton Page.

OUR FINAL WORD ON CLEMSON - LOUISVILLE (For subscribers-only)

*************************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!