50% OFF on a Tigerillustrated.com subscription! Makes for a fantastic gift idea!

GLENDALE, Ariz. | Join us and subscribers tonight for LIVE, in-game updates and discussion as No. 3 Clemson (13-0, 9-0) faces No. 2 Ohio State (13-0, 9-0) in the Fiesta Bowl/CFP Semifinal.

The Tigers are seeking their fourth national championship, but must go through the Buckeyes first in order to set their course for a date with No. 1 LSU in New Orleans.

LIVES UPDATES & DISCUSSION - #3 CLEMSON VS. #2 OHIO STATE (For subscribers-only)