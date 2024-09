BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As usual, Tigerillustrated.com's members-only forum was THE place to be for serious discussion on Clemson football Saturday night. Our in-game discussion thread delivered over 30,000 views.

Check out our subscribers' comments during and after the Tigers' 66-20 win over Appalachian State.

SEE OUR SUBSCRIBERS' REACTION TO CLEMSON's 66-20 WIN (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!