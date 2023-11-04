LIVE UPDATES, Analysis & Discussion: No. 12 Notre Dame @ Clemson
BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!
It's game day in Clemson, South Carolina!
Join the Tigerillustrated.com staff and subscribers today for LIVE, in-game, updates, analysis and a TON of discussion as Clemson hosts No. 12 Notre Dame at high noon.
Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting since 1999, is THE place to be for discussion on Clemson football.
*** Earlier this fall we set a Tigerillustrated.com record with 82,000 views in a single in-game thread. ***
LIVE UPDATES & DISCUSSION: Notre Dame at CLEMSON Thread (For subscribers-only)
BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!