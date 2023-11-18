BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Join the Tigerillustrated.com staff and subscribers today for LIVE, in-game, updates, analysis and a TON of discussion as Clemson squares off against No. 20 North Carolina in Death Valley.

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority on Clemson Football & Recruiting since 1999, is THE place to be for hardcore Clemson football fans.

*** Earlier this season we set a Tigerillustrated.com record with 82,000 views in a single, in-game, discussion thread. ***

LIVE UPDATES, ANALYSIS & DISCUSSION: UNC @ CLEMSON (For subscribers-only)

Bundle up with DEALS on Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!