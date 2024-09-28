PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
LIVE UPDATES, Analysis & Discussion: Stanford @ No. 17 Clemson

Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Join the Tigerillustrated.com staff and subscribers tonight on our members-only forum for LIVE, in-game, updates, analysis and discussion!

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority on Clemson Football & Recruiting, is THE place to be for serious discussion on Clemson football, particularly on game days.

Thus far our most active in-game discussion thread of the season was on August 31 (76,000 views) for the Clemson - UGA game. Our all-time record for a single in-game thread is 94,000 views!

STANFORD @ CLEMSON DISCUSSION THREAD (For subscribers-only)

***************************

