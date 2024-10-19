Read our subscribers' reaction to Clemson's win over Virginia

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Block off some time to read through our subscribers' reaction during and after No. 10 Clemson's 17-point win over Virginia in Death Valley on Saturday.

Always entertaining. Always a must-read for Clemson football fans.

Tigerillustrated.com, The No. 1 Authority On Clemson Football & Recruiting, is THE place to be for serious discussion on the Tigers.

OUR SUBSCRIBERS' REACTION TO CLEMSON's WIN (For subscribers-only)