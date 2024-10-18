BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The picks are in!

Block off some time to check out Tigerillustrated.com's always lengthy, detailed, Friday Forecast where we dig into Clemson's next opponent.

So how will it all shake out tomorrow in Death Valley?



Let's jump in!

THE FORECAST (For subscribers-only)

*****************************

SHOP daily DEALS on Clemson apparel/gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!