Loaded 5-star field headed to Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
What a cluster of stars Clemson has gathered for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. spring game.
Six five-stars and another nine four-stars have confirmed their intended attendance to Tigerillustrated.com. That to go along with two other credible targets as well as another dozen underclassmen who hold multiple major offers – and there’s a strong chance of more names to come.
Clemson could have the nation’s Nos. 1, 2, 6, 16, 21 and 23 prospects assembled.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news