You don't have to pull out a bunch of statistics to make the case that winning college football's ultimate prize is built largely on elite quarterback play.

Anecdotal examples of said elite quarterback play are seared into the memories of even casual college football fans.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

From Joe Burrow to Trevor Lawrence to Tua Tagovailoa to Deshaun Watson, these are different times. Maybe we're excessively blinded by the brilliance of the aforementioned talents, but It's hard to see Matt Flynn (LSU) or Nick Marshall (Auburn) or Jake Coker (Alabama) bringing home a championship these days.

But a fascinating trend holds in the face of the aerial assaults taking place at the top of college football's mountain: