In January, Clemson lorded over the rest of college football in the category of on-field results.

In 2020, the Tigers are expected to lord over the rest of the sport in the area of recruiting-class ranking.

Maybe someday Clemson will also displace Alabama as the preeminent producer of NFL Draft picks.

But that day is not here yet. And it's quite a credit to this program that it's won 58 of its last 62 games while not dominating the draft or doing anything close to it.