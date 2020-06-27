Long, hot summer
It obviously hasn’t been a favorable couple of weeks as far as the direction of athletics has gone in the state.
We watched a couple of prospects train this week right before Greenville County shut down workouts again, so we saw up-close the bubble burst as a step backward had to be taken. Again, their meaning is up for discussion, but the spike in positive testing numbers unequivocally wasn’t a positive development for sports returning to a more familiar state of normalcy.
Still, this observer doesn’t doubt the college football show will go on, and indications remain they will proceed according to calendar schedule.
