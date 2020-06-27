 Clemson Tigers Clemson football recruiting Dabo Swinney
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-27 07:03:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Long, hot summer

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

It obviously hasn’t been a favorable couple of weeks as far as the direction of athletics has gone in the state.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

We watched a couple of prospects train this week right before Greenville County shut down workouts again, so we saw up-close the bubble burst as a step backward had to be taken. Again, their meaning is up for discussion, but the spike in positive testing numbers unequivocally wasn’t a positive development for sports returning to a more familiar state of normalcy.

Still, this observer doesn’t doubt the college football show will go on, and indications remain they will proceed according to calendar schedule.

All is quiet in Death Valley ... for now.
All is quiet in Death Valley ... for now. (Getty)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}