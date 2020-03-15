Long line of talent
The assemblage of talent at quarterback in recent years under Dabo Swinney has no precedent in Clemson's football program.
That trend appears set to continue in the years to come.
Tigerillustrated.com recruiting analyst Paul Strelow believes the Tigers will again take at least one quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, a haul currently billed third nationally by Rivals.com.
As of mid-March, Washington (D.C.) five-star Caleb Williams remains atop Clemson's recruiting board at his position. Williams was just in Oklahoma, his perceived leader, but has been working on a return trip to Clemson with extended family and friends, a trip that will obviously hinge on developments related with the coronavirus.
