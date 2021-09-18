Long night in Clemson

CLEMSON | You cannot stop stoppages. You can only hope to contain them. The real winner Saturday? Delays. Lightning. Replays. Injuries. Cramps. Timeouts. Endless commercials. The time was 8:52 PM when Georgia Tech's final prayer ended on, you guessed it, a penalty. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! This was more than five hours after the game began with no one in the stadium thinking there'd be any suspense at the end. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Oh, this team's got your suspense right here. Clemson won 14-8, and when the clock finally hit zero everyone wondered what the hell they'd just watched.

D.J. Uiagalelei's longest pass Saturday was a 17-yarder, as Clemson's offensive struggles continued. (Getty)

Many fans stayed inside the stadium during the lengthy lightning delay, skeptical that any lightning was in the vicinity. Most of them walked away skeptical that a legitimate Top 5 team was in the vicinity. Yeah, this team has a lot to work on. We knew there'd be growing pains on offense, but no one expected them to be this ... painful. See subscribers' reaction to Clemson's win over Ga. Tech The offense can't even close the deal after a great defensive stand by snapping the ball one time and running out the clock. Fifteen seconds were on that clock when James Skalski sniffed out a shovel pass on fourth-and-goal. The deep exhale was quickly followed by a horrified gasp after Clemson's offense, set up at the 1-yard line after a delay-of-game penalty and in the shotgun, turned it over for a safety after Will Shipley fumbled into the end zone. And it could have been worse. Way worse. Three Georgia Tech defenders were near the ball that Shipley managed to get back to make it 14-8 instead of 14-12 with the Jackets needing just a two-point conversion to force overtime. It's been one of those seasons three games in, and Saturday was one of those days. Though when can you remember a day like this?