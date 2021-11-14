Looking ahead

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

For the entirety of the season, as everyone has grappled with the sudden plummet of Clemson's offense, we've maintained that it's a lot of different things collectively dragging down this group.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

The tendency of debate these days is for us to argue between one thing and another, but with just two games remaining in the regular season it seems the overall summation of the 2021 offense can be written now.

Oh, let us count the ways that this offense will spend the offseason trying to make sure something like this never happens again.

You have a quarterback who is erratic as a thrower.

You have receivers who are erratic at catching the passes their quarterback does deliver to them accurately.