CLEMSON -- We normally leave 100-percent of the recruiting coverage up to our guy Paul Strelow, but the impact of this official-visit weekend is so vast that it even gets the attention of casual recruiting followers.

FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics

One of the most eye-opening developments, as Paul so thoroughly and deftly chronicled, was at defensive end.

Six uncommitted prospects joined four-star commitment David Ojiegbe on this orange tour de force, and AJ Hoffler is going to be a big name to monitor moving forward.