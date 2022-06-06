Looking for replacements
CLEMSON -- We normally leave 100-percent of the recruiting coverage up to our guy Paul Strelow, but the impact of this official-visit weekend is so vast that it even gets the attention of casual recruiting followers.
FREE FORUM: House Of Politics & Off-Topics
One of the most eye-opening developments, as Paul so thoroughly and deftly chronicled, was at defensive end.
Six uncommitted prospects joined four-star commitment David Ojiegbe on this orange tour de force, and AJ Hoffler is going to be a big name to monitor moving forward.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news