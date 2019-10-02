Louisiana 4-star wants to visit Clemson
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Clemson has reached out to a distant four-star cornerback who might reschedule a visit by season’s end.
Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy junior Sage Ryan had intended to travel to the Tigers’ win against Texas A&M last month but couldn’t make it work.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news