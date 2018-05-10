Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-10 06:07:21 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU running back commit eager to see Clemson

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

A newly offered LSU commitment plans to use an official visit on Clemson in the fall.

Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab four-star running back Tyrion Davis picked up his formal offer from Clemson on Wednesday when co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott attended his practice.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}