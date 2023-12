BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has made contact with a third offensive lineman in the transfer portal, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Our intel points to newly-hired offensive line coach Matt Luke initiating contact with the prospect.

We have much more in this update, as well as the latest on the Tigers' other two linemen targets from the portal we continue to track.

LUKE, CLEMSON MAKE CONTACT WITH THIRD TRANSFER PORTAL O-LINEMAN (For subscribers-only)

