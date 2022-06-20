At the beginning of the month, we observed Dabo Swinney having an extended talk with the parents of a Clemson recruiting target.

The prospect announced his commitment the following week, and we remarked to a contact that we didn't consider the consequential effect coincidental.

"Put Swinney with any parents out there and sit back and wait for the commitment," the source replied. "He doesn't miss on many."

The most magical recruiting month of the Swinney era stands as testament.

Clemson has landed nine commitments this June -- the most of any month during his tenure.

And the Tigers aren't done yet, with more than a week to go and potentially another couple of priority targets perhaps on the brink of announcing in their favor.