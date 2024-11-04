BECOME A SUBSCRIBER TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's leaky defense is facing a high-profile reckoning as Dabo Swinney is now becoming more public with the frustrations we know he has had privately for most of the season.

But let's not pretend the Tigers' offense doesn't have its own major questions to answer following Saturday night's display in Death Valley.

MAJOR QUESTIONS TO ANSWER (For subscribers-only)

