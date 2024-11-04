Advertisement

No. 11 Clemson upset in 33-21 loss to Louisville

No. 11 Clemson upset in 33-21 loss to Louisville

Isaac Brown ran for a career high 151 yards and a clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter as Louisville beat No. 11...

 • Pete Iacobelli
Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's loss

Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's loss

Understandably our subscribers were none too pleased with Clemson's loss to Louisville Saturday night. Read through...

 • Tigerillustrated.com
FOUR-STAR YOUNG TO CLEMSON

FOUR-STAR YOUNG TO CLEMSON

Monroe (N.C.) four-star defensive back Jordan Young has ended the recruiting process, pledging to Clemson on ...

 • Paul Strelow
Clemson Football Game Day Nuggets

Clemson Football Game Day Nuggets

Over the last 48 hours we've released everything you need to know about tonight's game, but there's more that...

 • Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Our final word on Clemson - Louisville

Our final word on Clemson - Louisville

We've got some important, last-minute, details to share with subscribers ahead of No. 11 Clemson and Louisville...

 • Larry Williams

Published Nov 4, 2024
Major questions to answer
Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Clemson's leaky defense is facing a high-profile reckoning as Dabo Swinney is now becoming more public with the frustrations we know he has had privately for most of the season.

But let's not pretend the Tigers' offense doesn't have its own major questions to answer following Saturday night's display in Death Valley.

MAJOR QUESTIONS TO ANSWER

Clemson
2025Commitment List
Updated:
