A surprise phone call from Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney over the last 24 hours has brought a former Tiger kicker out of retirement. And he's very much in the mix ... right off the bat.

From watching his former team against Florida Atlantic while sitting at home across the state Saturday night to arriving in Clemson last night to join the team for practice this evening, Tigerillustrated.com has the details in this update after talking with a source this afternoon.

