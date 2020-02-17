Making a run for the border
CLEMSON | The 2015 recruiting class was a bonanza for 5-star talent from the state of Florida.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
The Sunshine State produced 11 Rivals.com 5-stars. Florida State snapped up five of them and Florida two.
Since then, the state of Florida has produced 29 5-stars over five classes. And just six of those 29 have remained in state.
From seven 5-stars staying home in one class, to six staying home over five classes from 2016 to 2020.
Um, that's not good. Unless you happen to be the out-of-state schools that are marking a habit of capitalizing on the struggles of the three major programs within the state's borders.
Clemson is one of the schools that's been happy to venture into those highly fertile recruiting grounds and do work. The Tigers have nabbed three 5-stars from Florida over the past five recruiting classes, including running back Demarkcus Bowman from the 2020 class.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news