Since then, the state of Florida has produced 29 5-stars over five classes. And just six of those 29 have remained in state.

From seven 5-stars staying home in one class, to six staying home over five classes from 2016 to 2020.

Um, that's not good. Unless you happen to be the out-of-state schools that are marking a habit of capitalizing on the struggles of the three major programs within the state's borders.

Clemson is one of the schools that's been happy to venture into those highly fertile recruiting grounds and do work. The Tigers have nabbed three 5-stars from Florida over the past five recruiting classes, including running back Demarkcus Bowman from the 2020 class.