Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 14:39:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Making plays

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- In the second quarter of the recent spring game, Frank Ladson was lined up on the short side of the field. About 2 yards in front of him was Kyler McMichael, locked in on press-man coverage.

Ladson is a freshman who first strapped on a Clemson helmet on Feb. 27. McMichael is a sophomore who arrived last summer and played 101 snaps last season, including 28 in the pressure-packed cauldron against Syracuse after Trayvon Mullen went down.

In most cases, this is an instance where the more experienced guy teaches the rookie a thing or two.

In this case, it was the other way around.

Gy4wwxber3s6eitwsm2i
Former Rivals100 wideout Frank Ladson is shown here earlier this year in the opening week of spring practice.
Tigerillustrated.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}